ABOLISHING the Senedd, scrapping sex education in primary schools, and allowing people to smoke in pubs are among the proposals in UKIP Wales' “people powered manifesto” for the upcoming Senedd election on May 6.

Modestly branding it the “bravest manifesto for moving Wales forward”, the party's radical list of policies will, it hopes, attract enough votes to maintain a presence in Cardiff Bay.

The party’s Wales leader Neil Hamilton said: “By transferring powers away from politicians and directly to the people, this is truly a people-powered manifesto.

“UKIP is the only party that has set out a comprehensive and positive plan for how Wales will be run post-devolution.

“Unlike other parties, we do not want to simply cede all powers to equally distant political elites in Westminster.”

UKIP Wales says it is the only party that will immediately abolish the Senedd

The party won seven seats at the last selection, but of the group only Mr Hamilton remains in the party.

The manifesto puts its highest priority as: “A referendum to scrap the Senedd immediately within the next Senedd term. UKIP will be the first anti-devolution party that will set a firm timeline for scrapping the Senedd.”

UKIP says it will offer a positive and comprehensive vision for Wales post-devolution through; transferring power from politicians to the people through directly elected health boards, and the commitment to develop more self-governing grammar schools and free schools.

On sex education in primary schools, the manifesto reads: “Parents should have the overriding influence over their children’s upbringing. However, the Senedd has taken unprecedented steps to interfere with how we raise our children by making lessons on relationships, sex and religion mandatory for all primary and secondary schoolchildren throughout Wales.

It also says it will end all sex education for primary school children, which it believes is unnecessary

“UKIP believes that the sexualisation of children must stop now.

“UKIP pledges to allow parents to withdraw their children from RSE classes, end the teaching of sex education in primary schools altogether. Any form of sex education in primary schools is wholly inappropriate – kids should be allowed to be kids.”

Other policies include:

Ending the Nation of Sanctuary - a refugee and asylum seeker plan aimed at helping people who suffer inequalities.

Cutting VAT on alcohol sold in licensed premises to zero.

Scrap laws requiring councils to provide services in England and Welsh.

Allow parents to pull children out of Welsh language lessons after the age of 14.

Repealing the Welsh government's smacking ban.

Reverse voting rights for non-British citizens in Welsh elections.

Lift the ban on smoking in pubs, allowing landlords to permit smoking in ventilated rooms.

UKIP would immediately put an end to the Welsh Government’s audit of statues and street names.

You can read UKIP’s full manifesto here.