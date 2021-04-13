A ROUND-UP of recent sex offender cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
DOUGLAS JOHN REID, 69, of Cotswold Way, Risca, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for two years, after he admitted possessing indecent videos of children.
He had one category A image, the most serious type, four category B and three category C images.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to possessing 33 extreme pornographic images involving animals.
Reid must complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £165 in costs and a surcharge.
He must register as a sex offender for seven years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2028.
DAVID WILLIAM LEWIS, 35, of Cardigan Place, Newport, was sentenced to a three-year community order after he pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a girl under the age of 16.
He was ordered to complete the Horizon sex offender programme and pay £830 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.
Lewis must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2026.
ANDREW JESSOP, 33, of Cottrell Road, Bristol, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to exposure in Monmouthshire.
He must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £935 in compensation, a fine and costs.
Jessop has to register as a sex offender for five years.
