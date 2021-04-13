A CRUMLIN-based manufacturing company has developed a new mobile feature to enable the creation and sharing of digital Covid test certificates.

It is intended that it will play a supporting role in the loosening of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of the economy, with employers, venues and organisations able to scan QR codes and check a person’s test or vaccination status.

And BBI Solutions says it will also enable people to store a digital version of their Covid test history on their own phone in a form that can be verified by anyone via a QR code.

The QR code can be stored in the wallet feature of smartphones, allowing users to control access to their personal results.

BBI’s Novarum™️ technology will record the results of antibody tests, and enable verification of vaccination.

It is not the first time the company has helped the fight against Covid-19. Last year they were named as part of a consortium of the UK’s top diagnostic companies to rapidly develop and rollout millions of coronavirus tests.

BBI Group chief executive Dr Mario Gualano, said: “This is an exciting development which will prove beneficial to both individuals and businesses as the country gradually reopens after this latest lockdown.

"We are incredibly pleased to have achieved a CE mark for our innovative application; this will be a real confidence boost for global governments and private sector businesses looking to embrace the technology.”

Dr Neil Polwart, head of mobile at BBI Solutions, said: “Using our expertise and experience in the development and delivery of next generation diagnostic technologies within mobile health, we have created this Novarum™️ feature to be simple, secure and shareable and with the readiness to deploy at scale within weeks.

"With its functionality for both antigen and antibody testing, the easy-to-use application will support test providers and users through the whole process.”

To find out more, visit https://www.bbisolutions.com/