DR Hilary Jones has shared an urgent message with Muslims over the Covid vaccine jab during Ramadan.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, begins with the first sighting of the new moon over Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the High Judicial Council in Saudi Arabia confirmed a moon sighting to determine the start of Ramadan.

The first night of the religious month was last night (April 12) with the first fast beginning today (April 13).

Many Muslims abstain from all eating and drinking during daylight hours, although Islamic medical professionals have urged those fasting to still get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Good Morning Britain’s resident medical expert was discussing concerns over the jab on Tuesday morning’s instalment of the ITV show with host Adil Ray.

Adil said: "Today is the start of Ramadan. The first day of Ramadan.

"Many Muslims, two to three million Muslims in the UK now, will be fasting. They will be fasting for 30 days, some of them.

"So, what does that mean? Well that means no food, no water, passes past your mouth at all. And now that under-40s in that community, a very young community, they will be concerned whether they can take the vaccine."

Dr Hilary, attempting to put such concerns at ease, said: "Yes and they absolutely can."

Adil replied: "They definitely can."

Dr Hilary continued: "As you know, a lot of Muslim leaders, Islamic leaders have been speaking out to confirm there is absolutely no nutritional value in taking the vaccine.

"A part of the Qu'ran says you must stay as healthy as possible. It is absolutely fine. Therefore, I would absolutely encourage people to take up their offer of a vaccination."

Adil added: "I had the vaccine and I took paracetemol.

“A lot of Muslims may not feel they can do that, some will worry whether they feel queasiness, will they need food after?"

To which Dr Hilary replied: "No, absolutely right. Very few people need to take medication at all.

“They may get a headache, a little bit of soreness at the sight of the injection, some tiredness for a couple of hours."

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV1.