GWENT Police have made an appeal for information after plastic fencing was set on fire outside Tredegar Park in Newport, yesterday evening.
Police were called just before midnight, while the fire service attended the scene earlier in the evening.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We had the call just before midnight to a report of criminal damage - as always, if anyone has any concerns about anti-social behaviour they can contact their local team.
READ MORE:
- Caerphilly woman fined £1,700 for Covid rule breach
- Plan to tackle eyesore litter and fly-tipping in Blaenau Gwent
- Decision due on factory plan to keep 170 jobs in Cwmbran
“But anyone with any information about this incident can call us on 101, quoting 2100127025.”
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said reports had been received about a fire near the Tredegar Park roundabout at approximately 9:32pm last night.
"A crew attended the scene to extinguish the fire," said a spokeswoman.
"A stop message was received at 9:42pm."
Work is currently being carried out at the park with fencing around all the paths.
People living near the park said wood was also dumped into the neighbouring River Ebbw (above) last night.