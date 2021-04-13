THE Cwmbran Boating Lake site has fully reopened to the public following tree-felling work.
The area to the north of the Boat Lake Cafe, covering the play area, had been closed from February 28.
Throughout March, conifer trees along a stretch of almost 600 metres near the railway line and adjacent to the boating lake and the park, were felled.
READ MORE:
- Decision this week on plan for factory that would keep 170 jobs in Cwmbran.
- New Stagecoach bus depot in Cwmbran could be downsized.
- Behind the lens: 'You are in your own world'.
Many of these trees, the council and Network Rail said, were "decayed and leaning dangerously towards the railway line."
The area was supposed to have been closed for 13 days, however this was subsequently extended.
A Torfaen council spokesperson said: "There is still some tidying up to do after the tree felling, but the area is safe for the public to use.
"The Council would like to thank users of the Boating Lake for their cooperation and understanding whilst the essential tree removal took place."