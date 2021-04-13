COSTA Coffee are rewarding customers by reducing its entire hot drinks menu to just 50p per item this week.

The move comes as lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the rest of the UK.

The deal is being released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular coffee chain’s launch.

Whether customers choose to pop into a participating store for their favourite handcrafted oat milk Flat-White, enjoy Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate or takeaway the newest addition to the menu, the limited-edition Toffee Spiced Latte, this limited-time offer means customers will only pay 50p for their hot drink.

Here’s how to take advantage of the deal.

When is the deal running until?





The deal will run from Tuesday 13th April - Thursday 15th April 2021

How do I take advantage of the deal?





To get your hands on a barista-made hot beverage you must sign up to the coffee chain’s mobile app, which is easily downloaded from your preferred app store.

Anyone who scans the app when they purchase any hot drink at a participating Costa Coffee store, will receive their drink for just 50p

Participants must be aged 16 and over to take part in the promotion, with app users limited to five drinks per day of the three-day promotion.

Catch up over Costa

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made hot drink for just 50p.

“We know it’s been a tough start to 2021 for many and we want to bring some joy to our customers this Spring, especially at a time when lockdown restrictions are easing, and we now have an opportunity to catch up with friends and family.”