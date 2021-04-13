NO new cases have been recorded in four of the five local authorities in Gwent on Tuesday, Public Health Wales have confirmed.
11 new cases were recorded in Gwent in the latest figures, all of which were in Newport.
The new cases here were among 69 new cases across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus: Wales first to reach another key vaccination milestone.
- Robbery gang found guilty of drug dealer’s savage killing.
- Decision this week on plan for factory that would keep 170 jobs in Cwmbran.
There have been 210,515 cases in Wales since the pandemic began, including 41,338 in Gwent.
Two new deaths due to coronavirus have been recorded across the whole of Wales, meaning the total now stands at 5,533.
Neither of these latest deaths were in Gwent, meaning the death toll remains at 958.
In Gwent, only Blaenau Gwent - with a case rate of 20 - has a seven-day rolling case rate higher than the Welsh average (17.4 per 100,000).
The 11 new cases has seen Newport's case rate rise from 14.2 to 16.8.
Torfaen hasn't recorded a new coronavirus case since Friday. The case rate there has dropped to 11.7.
Monmouthshire's case rate - 1.1 per 100,000 - is the lowest in Wales, with Ceredigion (5.5), Carmarthenshire (6.9), Denbighshire (9.4) and Caerphilly (9.4) the other local authorities with case rates in single figures.
Swansea and Cardiff have recorded the highest case rates per 100,000 population - 32.8 and 31.6 respectively.
Today's Public Health Wales figures were delayed "due to an issue beyond the control of Public Health Wales," said a spokesperson.
Here are where today's cases were recorded:
Swansea: 16
Cardiff: 12
Newport: 11
Carmarthenshire: 4
Merthyr Tydfil: 4
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 4
Bridgend: 3
Flintshire: 3
Vale of Glamorgan: 3
Powys: 2
Wrexham: 2
Anglesey: 1
Denbighshire: 1
Gwynedd: 1
Neath Port Talbot: 1
Pembrokeshire: 1
Blaenau Gwent: 0
Caerphilly: 0
Ceredigion: 0
Conwy: 0
Monmouthshire: 0
Torfaen: 0