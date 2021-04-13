A GOOD Morning Britain presenter shared the moment he was forced to cut a segment short as ’20 to 30’ gunshots were heard in the distance.

Tuesday morning’s instalment of the show shared the moment reporter Noel Phillips was told to run as gunshots were heard in a pre-recorded report.

Noel was reporting live from Minnesota in the US following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old black man, Daunte Wright.

People have taken to the streets in protest against police brutality in what has been described as “an accidental discharge”.

Booklyn Centre police chief Tim Gannon said the officer involved intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun.

During the pre-recorded report on Tuesday’s show, Noel and his crew were seen running as someone told them to get under a car.

Speaking with hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway, Noel described the terrifying moment: "We heard 20 to 30 gunshots, three men firing directly towards the police."

Reporting live from the scene he said: “This comes at a really critical time for America, we know the Derek Chauvin murder trial is taking place nine miles from where I’m standing.

“The shooting of Daunte Wright really has ignited people’s passion, thos scenes we saw last year, when hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the biggest protests not seen since the 1960s.”

He added: “You get the sense that tensions are really increasing, things will escalate.

“We’ve been hearing from President Biden speaking in the last couple of hours, he sends his condolences to the family of Daunte Wright and also he’s been talking about the need for change.

“Why am I standing here and why is America repeatedly seeing unarmed black men killed by the police?”

'Tensions are increasing. Things will escalate.'



There have been protests on the streets of Minneapolis after a police officer accidentally shot a 20 year old black man when she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her taser.@Noel_Phillips reports on the developing story. pic.twitter.com/PlAjnM06x4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 13, 2021

Later in the programme Noel revealed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

He said: "We saw gunshots being fired, and as a precaution while doing this job we tend to wear body armour to protect ourselves."

Police officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial for George Floyd’s death in May last year which sparked global protests.

Noel added: "This is a community still trying to heal from the killing of George Floyd, it's impossible for me to see at the moment how America can heal."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1.