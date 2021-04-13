BRITS are being asked to unite in a heartbreaking nationwide clap for Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia tonight.

Former footballer and Ex on the Beach star Ashley, and his partner Safiyaa, welcomed their precious daughter into the world eight months ago.

Azaylia was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia when she was just eight weeks old.

The couple have been inundated with support on social media updating fans on their daughter’s illness.

After a successful bone marrow transplant, her leukaemia had rapidly multiplied and she had gone into a full relapse, Mr Cain told his Instagram followers last month.

He set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page, telling donors he needed to raise more than £1 million to cover the costs of treatment and accommodation in Singapore, after doctors told him and his partner Safiyya that it was the only option they had to save their daughter’s life.

Mr Cain wrote: “We don’t have time on our side and we may have to fly out within a matter of weeks.”

He said an initial deposit of £500,000 was needed to be accepted into the hospital and on to the programme.

PLEASE HELP US TO SAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL LITTLE GIRL AZAYLIA! 😢💔 https://t.co/qGFwko3Hro pic.twitter.com/QnL2lz2NSk — BEAST (@MrAshleyCain) March 28, 2021

Within 16 hours of the fundraiser being set up, the £1 million target had been reached but medics said they could do nothing to help.

News of the proposed clap was shared on the Azaylia Diamond Cain journey to fight Acute myeloid leukaemia Facebook page.

Lauren Welch shared details of the clap which is scheduled to take place at 7pm tonight (April13).

She said: "I know i can’t take the pain away from you baby girl but everyone over the world are thinking about you and praying for you; let’s all clap for this likkle lion tomorrow at 7pm little champ you can fight this."

Dwayne Johnson, Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins are among the stars to have shown their support, as well as footballers Barry Bannan, Harrison Reed and Robert Snodgrass.

Ashley and Safiyaa have now taken Azaylia out of hospital to spend her final days at home.

One Monday night, Ashley wrote on social media: "We fight and we pray for another day #LetsGoChamp."

Before adding: “I LOVE YOU.”