A SENIOR police officer has condemned a robbery gang after a jury convicted them of the “horrific” killing of a drug dealer in his Newport home.
“Enforcer” Euan Peters was found guilty of murdering 22-year-old Shafiul Islam while Perrie Dunwell and Conlan Dunnion were convicted of manslaughter.
They were brought to justice following a four-week trial at Newport Crown Court.
Their victim died six days following a planned robbery on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the flat where he lived in the Shaftesbury area of the city.
After the jury returned their guilty verdicts, Gwent Police senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie said outside the court: “This was a horrific and calculated attack of a young man, in his own home, late at night.
“Shafiul Islam was victim of a robbery involving significant violence which resulted in him tragically losing his life.
“Incidents of organised crime like this, with such a high level of violence, are rare and often take place away from the public eye.”
"Shafiul became involved in illegal drug activity in Newport and as a result entered into a dangerous lifestyle.
“The risks associated with this type of criminality are significant, and sadly Shafiul paid the ultimate price.”
"The death of Shafiul has had a devastating impact on his family and friends, our thoughts remain with them as they await the sentencing.”
Peters, 42, of Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, Dunnion, 23, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, and Dunwell, 33, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, will be sentenced next week.
The trio were remanded in custody.
