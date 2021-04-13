South Wales Argus
AS IT HAPPENED: County v Carlisle - League Two promotion rivals share spoils

AS IT HAPPENED: Newport 0 Carlisle 0 in League Two

By Chris Kirwan

    - County climb a place to sixth in League Two after a draw.
  • - Michael Flynn makes two changes to the starting line-up, bringing in Lewis Collins and Nicky Maynard.
  • - McDonald heads wide from close range for Carlisle, who have a goal chalked off for a foul on Nick Townsend.
  • - Visitors have the better of the first half but it is 0-0 at the break.
  • - Liam Shephard blocks superbly early in the second half.
  • - Ryan Taylor fires over at death as spoils are shared.