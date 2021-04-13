'SIGNIFICANT' damage was caused to vehicles and a house in a Gwent town last weekend, say police.
The incident happened in Ebbw View Terrace, in Newbridge, at around 9.30pm on Saturday April 10.
Gwent Police say that according to witnesses, around 40 youths had been in the area throwing stones and bricks.
Such was the level of disorder that officers used dispersal powers - and a Dispersal Order will also be in place in the area next weekend.
A Gwent Police statement stresses that the incident ’could have led to serious injury being caused", and a number of lines of inquiry are being pursued - which include several pieces of video footage - to try to identify those responsible.
MORE NEWS:
Woman fined £1,700 for Covid rule breach
Police appeal after fencing set on fire at Tredegar Park in Newport
Man caught with 12cm bladed knife while buying cannabis
"The front window of a house and vehicles were damaged during the incident," continues the statement.
"Gwent Police are asking for any information relating to the incident to be shared with them, and they are undertaking enquiries to identify those involved in the group.
"There are several ways to share the information, including 101, Crimestoppers, attendance at a police station, or emailing the Crime & Disorder Reduction Officer direct, at adam.lang@gwent.police.uk"
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment