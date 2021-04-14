A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MOHAMMED ABDUL HADI MOHSIN, 30, of Dixton Close, Monmouth, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving whilst disqualified.

CASEY PEETER VAINO ROOMUS, 23, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £720 in compensation and costs after he admitted assault by beating.

DEAN PARSONS, 23, of St Fagans Court, Willsbridge, South Gloucestershire, was ordered to pay £670 in compensation, costs, a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the theft of HP laptop in Coed Eva, Cwmbran.

DR MUHAMMAD LUQMAN ALVI, 35, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

PATRICIA ANNE BAKER, 74, of Prince Charles Close, Raglan, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

IAN GARVICE BARNARD, 76, of Pilton Vale, Newport, was ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

EMMA BROWN, 42, of Usk Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £208 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

CLEO TYLER HERON, 34, of St Donats Road, Canton, Cardiff, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in Caerphilly.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARC PAUL, 44, of Merchant Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.