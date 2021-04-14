A NEWPORT hotel is up for sale for almost £700,000.
Waterloo Hotel & Bistro, in Alexandra Road, Pill, is currently available to buy.
The Grade II, brick-fronted building dates back to 1870, and is home to 21 en-suite bedrooms.
It also includes a restaurant that can sit almost 100 people, and a private dining room and meeting room.
The hotel is listed on Rightmove with agents Christie & Co, Cardiff.
In the listing, they said: "The Listed building is an extremely good example of a 20th Century public house with a surviving period bar of exceptional quality.
"The property retains many original features such as coving, cornices and leaded windows with coloured glass frieze panels and etched glass beneath.
"The property is well maintained and well equipped throughout.
"The public trade areas are in good condition throughout with on-going investment evident.
"The ground floor includes a long "L" shaped yellow faience bar with panelling incorporating shelving and cupboards and etched glass screens between booths (30).
"The restaurant is located at the far end of the bar (92) and the property benefits from a fully fitted commercial kitchen.
READ MORE:
- Road closures expected to cause disruption on the M4 and A465 this week
- Scenes from Newport yesterday as shoppers return to high street in force
- Look inside this four-bed Gwent home set to go under the hammer for just £35k
"The function room/private dining room can seat between 20 & 40 guests depending on layout. Additional ancillary areas in the basement include toilets, laundry, plant room, office, cellar and storerooms.
"The guest rooms are located on the first and second floors and are all en suite, many being generously proportioned with high ceilings."
The site includes a patio rear to the rear and a car park with space for 18 cars.
For more information, contact Christie & Co on 02920 023123