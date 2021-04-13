A CONTAINER-style food courtyard proposal in Rogerstone could soon be granted a licence for alcohol, entertainment, and late-night refreshments.
DIY store What! Stores submitted the application and could have a decision next week on whether the licence will be granted.
The food courtyard will be situated in the What! Stores car park, in Chartist Way, Rogerstone, and could benefit from a bar, coffee shop and a pop-up cinema.
If approved, alcohol could be sold on the premises from 11am-11pm, Sunday-Thursday, and 11am-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
The application also requests extended hours over New Year, until 2.30am on New Year’s Day.
Late night refreshments and entertainment including films, live music, recorded music and dance performances could also take place between the same hours those requested for alcohol sales.
“The development would be akin to a street food cafe style outlet,” according to a design and access statement that accompanied the planning application.
“The containers would be occupied by a series of street food vendors offering a range of food types.”
The containers used would be re-purposed, making them sustainable, and of a “modern appearance”.
,“This approach is inherently sustainable and with [an] outdoor covered seating area the development will provide for a lively retail experience with an open market ambience,” it says.
The plans would also create job opportunities in the area, it is said.
One objection has been received from a Rogerstone resident who has raised concerns over anti-social behaviour and an increase in traffic.
Newport City Council’s licensing committee will hear the application on April 23.