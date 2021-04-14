THESE are the areas across Gwent which have seen the highest number of crimes reported in one month.

The latest figures from Data.Police.UK - for February - reveal that Cardiff Road, Newport, and High Street, Caerphilly, were the top hotspots for crime.

The data shows that out of the 5,023 crimes recorded by Gwent Police, the most reported type of crime was anti-social behaviour with 2,100 incidents.

While crime classified as 'violence and sexual offences' accounted for the second most reports, with Gwent Police receiving 1,371 calls.

The Argus has analysed this data and identified the areas across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen that have seen the highest number of crime.

Here are the top three areas in each county with the most crime reported between February 1 and February 28. The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred, for purposes of anonymity:

Blaenau Gwent

1 - Upper Salisbury Street

Nowhere in Blaenau Gwent saw more crimes reported to Gwent Police than the area on or near Upper Salisbury Street, Tredegar, in February.

There 12 incidents of crime in the area, including four reports of burglary and four reports of violence and sexual offences.

There were also two reports of other crime, an incident of anti-social behaviour and a robbery.

2 - Carlyle Street

There were nine crimes reported on or near Carlyle Street, Abertillery, in February.

This included four reports of public order offences.

Gwent Police also received reports of anti social behaviour, possession of weapons, drug offences, violence and sexual offences, and a theft.

3 - Attlee Close

Nine crimes were reported on or near Attlee Close, Tredegar, in February.

Two of the offences related to violence and sexual offences, while there were also reports of drug offences, theft and public order offences.

The most common type of crime on the road were classified as 'other crime'.

Caerphilly

1 - High Street

Only one area of Gwent saw more crimes reported than High Street, Abertridwr, in February.

Of the 15 crimes reported on or near High Street, nine were anti-social behaviour related.

There were also four incidents of violence and sexual offences, a drug offence, and an incident of vehicle crime.

2 - Barkley Street

The area of Caerphilly with the second most crimes reported in February was Barkley Street, Abertysswg.

There were 12 crimes reported on or near the street, with the most common being anti-social behaviour offences, of which there were five.

Other crimes included four burglaries, one vehicle crime, a case of criminal damage or arson, and an incident of violence and sexual offences.

3 - Fairview Avenue

There were eleven crimes reported on or near Fairview Avenue, Risca.

There were five public order offences and four incidents of violence and sexual offences in February.

A burglary was also reported, as was an incident of anti-social behaviour.

Monmouthshire

1 - Severn View

Of the 560 crimes reported in Monmouthshire in February, six were on or near Severn View, Chepstow.

All but one of those crimes related to shoplifting, while the other crime related to drug offences.

2 - Mill Street

All crimes on or near Mill Street, Usk, in February related to anti-social behaviour.

There were five offences reported in the month and all were anti-social behaviour.

3 -Oakley Way

There were also five crimes reported on or near Oakley Way, Caldicot, in February.

Three of those were classed as violence and sexual offences, while there was also a public order offence and an incident of anti-social behaviour.

Newport

1 - Cardiff Road

Nowhere in Gwent saw more crime during the month of February than Cardiff Road, Newport.

There were 26 incidents of crime recorded by Gwent Police on or near the road during the month.

That includes 11 incidents of violence and sexual offences, and five drug offences.

There were also reports of public order offences, shoplifting, vehicle crime, burglary, anti-social behaviour, theft and criminal damage or arson.

2 - Caerleon Road

During February, there were 12 crimes recorded by Gwent Police on or near Caerleon Road, Newport.

A third of those were incidents of anti-social behaviour, while there were three incidents of burglary and three incidents of shoplifiting.

There were also two incidents of violence and sexual offences.

3 - Corporation Road

There were 11 reports of crime on Corporation Road, Newport, in February.

The most common type of crime was anti-social behaviour, with five incidents reported.

There were also two incidents of violence and sexual offences, as well as reports of bicycle theft, drug offences, theft from person and other theft.

Torfaen

1 - Lower Waun Street

The area of Torfaen with the most crimes reported in February was Lower Waun Street, Blaenavon.

There were seven crimes reported to Gwent Police during the month, which included six incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The other incident involved a public order offence.

2 - Bowleaze

There were six crimes reported in Bowleaze, Cwmbran, in February.

Five of those crimes were classed as violence and sexual offences, with the sixth crime classed as 'other crime' by Gwent Police.

3 - Bristol View Close

Two thirds of the crimes reported in Bristol View Close, Cwmbran, in February were related to anti-social behaviour.

There were six reports of crime in total, with four being anti-social behaviour, one being classed as violence and sexual offences, and another being classed as 'other crime'.