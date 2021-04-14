TRADERS in Chepstow have questioned the timing of works to make the town more pedestrian friendly, as shops re-opened this week.

Monmouthshire County Council is implementing temporary trial measures, which aim to reduce traffic speeds and improve connectivity between High Street and St Mary Street.

The works involve extending Beaufort Square by narrowing down Station Road and providing a raised plateau to replace the existing signal crossing.

The council has given notice that Beaufort Square is expected to be closed from April 23-April 27 - weekdays - for the works to take place.

However, as non-essential shops re-opened this week, some were dismayed to find roadworks taking place in the town centre.

Dawn Floyd, owner of St Mary’s Collectables, said the works taking place are “an eyesore”.

“We opened yesterday and today as I came around that street I was appalled at what I saw,” she said.

“There were signs on each side of the road, there were diggers there, and the road was being dug up.

“We want people to come to Chepstow. It’s sending mixed messages.”

Chepstow councillor Armand Watts has questioned the timing of the works.

“All people wanted was to open and to get on with it,” he said.

“They did not want this additional intrusion.

“They have had plenty of time to do this. Why do it now? It’s staggering.”

Carol Mutlow, owner of Hannah’s Music, said it was better to complete the works before the summer, but that she could understand why some people were frustrated.

“Chepstow is so quiet at the moment,” she said.

“If they are going to do it, it’s probably best to get it done before the summer.”

Rachel McGee, co-owner of J’adore gift shop, said the timing of the works was “a bit odd”, as shops have just re-opened.

However she said that making the town more pedestrian friendly was “a good idea”.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokeswoman said: “The works at Beaufort Square will provide improved connection between High Street and St Mary Street by narrowing the width of Station Road and will better reflect how pedestrians currently cross this road.

“The closure should be removed by the end of the month (expected to be April 23) and an information leaflet outlining the plans and works has been distributed to all businesses within the Chepstow area.

"The public will still be able to visit the local businesses in the area during this time.”