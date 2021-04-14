A WAR memorial in Risca is line for a revamp - with help from a local supermarket.

The Risca Garden of Rest, which incorporates the Pontywaun County School war memorial, will be spruced up thanks to Morrison’s Rogerstone store, as part of the supermarket's Seeds of Hope programme.

Iain Jones, of the Risca Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “We were approached by Rachel Meredith, community champion of Morrison’s Rogerstone, to see if we’d be interested in a joint venture to revamp the Risca Garden of Rest.”

The store will be providing donations of flowers and some volunteers. A quick approval for the project was gained thanks to Councillor Nigel George, who gained permission from Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“We already have two local businesses helping clear some of the old vegetation, and local people have volunteered to help us with our project, making it a space that people can enjoy and reflect,” he said.

Ms Meredith added: “Morrison’s have donated a number of trees, plants and shrubs and we will be looking for other donations of plants etc from any volunteers.”

Ms Meredith says that work will continue next week, with a digger removing a number of deep roots from trees that have already been cut, and the planting will begin on Saturday April 24.

Mr Jones said: “If anyone would like to make a donation to help, or offer plants and flowers, or to volunteer to help us maintain the garden, then please do get in touch. We’d very much like the local community to be part of this.”

To get involved, contact Mr Jones on jones-i3@sky.com or contact the Risca Branch The Royal British Legion on Facebook.

Morrison’s Seeds of Hope campaign is seeing the chain give away 2.5 million packets of sunflower seeds to customers and local communities with the aim of planting hope for a brighter future.

The Rogerstone store is also looking for a ‘Little Sunshine’ in the area.

Ms Meredith said: “We’re searching for a Little Sunshine in our area who has gone above and beyond.

"I have emailed some local schools and posted onto my Morrison’s Rogerstone Community Facebook page looking for any nominations of any child under the age of 16 in our community who has gone above and beyond over the last year to help their community, friends or neighbours to stay safe and strong.”

To nominate a Little Sunshine, visit https://www.facebook.com/Morrisons-Rogerstone-Community-115457670325953