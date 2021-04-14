ADULTS in Wales who live with people who are immunosuppressed and have weaker immune systems will be offered a coronavirus vaccine as a priority.

The Welsh Government has accepted Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s advice that people aged over 16 who live with people with severely weakened immune systems should be offered coronavirus vaccination as a priority.

Arrangements are now being put in place to invite these people for vaccinations.

READ MORE:

Children living with immunosuppressed adults, or over 16s living with immunosuppressed children, are not included in this latest advice.

"Adults who are immunosuppressed have a weaker immune system to fight infections naturally and are more likely to have poorer outcomes following Covid-19 infection," said a Welsh Government spokesperson.

"There is growing evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines may reduce the chance of someone who has been vaccinated passing the virus on.

"Vaccinating household contacts will help limit the spread of the virus to immunosuppressed adults.

"Household contacts considered as a priority would be those over 16 who share living accommodation with adults who are immunosuppressed.

"The JCVI does not currently advise vaccination of household contacts of immunosuppressed children, or children who are household contacts of immunosuppressed adults.

"Adults with severe immunosuppression should have already been offered Covid-19 vaccination as part of group six (all individuals aged 16 to 64 years with underlying health conditions as defined by the JVCI).

"Please follow the instructions for your health board on this link if you are in this category and have not received an invitation for vaccination yet."