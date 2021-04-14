MEGHAN Markle’s friend has said the Duchess of Sussex is “ready to forgive and move forward” ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral this weekend.

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on Friday which started a period of national mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Covid restrictions mean the funeral of the longest-serving consort in British history will see just 30 family members attend.

Prince Harry returned to the UK ahead of the funeral this week and paid tribute to his grandfather on Monday.

He said: “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

His wife, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has not travelled to the UK and has remained in California after she was not given medical clearance by her doctor to travel, with her due to give birth in the summer.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a friend of the Duchess said: "Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry.

"She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral.

"Meghan said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

"She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward."

Philip is believed to have shared a “special bond” with Meghan after they met ahead of the royal wedding in 2018.

The pal added that Meghan would like to see Harry rebuild his relationship with his brother and dad on his return to the UK.

Her friend added: "Meghan said this is the opportune time for Henry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad.

"She doesn't need to be there for that."