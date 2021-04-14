NETFLIX has confirmed raunchy period drama Bridgerton will return for a third and fourth season.

The streaming giant has already announced the popular show will return for a second season.

The new series will follow the story of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey with filming set to begin in the UK in the spring.

Simone Ashley, star of the other Netflix hit Sex Education will play the female lead, Kate.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS FROM THE TON 🚨



Bridgerton is returning for seasons three *AND* four! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 13, 2021

The news follows the announcement Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of the first series, will not be returning.

The British-Zimbabwean actor, 31, earned critical acclaim – and the status of heartthrob – for his portrayal of the dashing Duke of Hastings, starring opposite Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Anthony’s younger sister.

Page said it had been a “pleasure and a privilege” to star in Bridgerton.

News of his departure was posted on Instagram, it said: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and has been described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey.

Rhimes, the showrunner behind medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, tweeted: “Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again.”