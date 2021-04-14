A STALKER was spared going straight to jail for breaching a restraining order and sending “extremely offensive” messages.
Garin Bowden, 25, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport, was handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at the city’s magistrates’ court.
The defendant admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act, breaching a restraining order and breaching a community order imposed last year for stalking.
His jail sentence was suspended to allow him to work with the Probation Service.
Bowden must complete a 29-day accredited programme and was also made the subject of a rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs by June 30.