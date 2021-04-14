POLICE and the RSPCA have launched an investigation after birds had been found shot with pellet guns.

Officers from the animal welfare charity were alerted after a member of the public found an injured pigeon at an address on Friday 2 April.

Examination found that the pigeon had pellet wounds to his body - which had caused serious injury to a wing.

Another pigeon was found in the same area with a pellet injury; which had shattered the wing; and both birds had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The caller later informed the RSPCA she had also seen another dead pigeon nearby on the same day, prompting fears that a third bird had also been shot.

It is an offence to kill or injure a pigeon under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, unless under license, and carries a maximum offence of six months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

The RSPCA is now investigating the incident with South Wales Police, and anyone with information has been urged to contact the charity's inspectorate appeal line or report via South Wales Police’s website.

RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper said: "We are very worried after the bodies of two pigeons were found with pellet wounds on The Hawthorns in Pentwyn, Cardiff; with concerns that a third pigeon may also have fallen victim to being shot.

"While we cannot be sure if this was done under license, we are taking this matter very seriously and investigating with South Wales Police.

"The RSPCA urges anyone with information about pigeons being targeted in Pentwyn on or around 2 April to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, or to contact the Police via the South Wales Police website.

"As the country continues to rally around one another amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it's really sad to think someone in the local community has potentially been spending their time taking shots at innocent pigeons."