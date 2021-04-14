PEOPLE in Wales who cannot work from home will be able to get coronavirus tests when they are not showing symptoms.

Lateral flow self-test kits will be available for people to collect from local test sites from from Friday, April 16.

Currently, only people showing symptoms, as well as education staff, childcare settings and older students, have access to tests in Wales.

The rapid coronavirus testing kits will be made available to help identify people who are asymptomatic, and to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government is also looking at other collection venues for test kits to be made available, as well as being directly delivered to people’s homes.

At each testing site, people will be able to collect the rapid lateral flow tests between 8am and 1pm. You will not need to make an appointment before collection. Testing sites will close for a deep clean and re-open for symptomatic PCR testing between 2pm and 8pm each day.

Each person will routinely be able to collect two packs of seven LFD self-test kits for home use. It is recommended that tests are taken twice a week with the results recorded on the UK Government portal.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “It is important that testing is made as convenient and accessible as possible. We are especially keen for self-test kits to be used by people who cannot work from home so they can undertake regular testing. This will help to keep them and their families safe.

“We know that up to one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms at all and can therefore spread it unknowingly. As we continue to ease restrictions, the routine testing of asymptomatic people will be imperative in our battle against the virus.”