Anyone fancy a McDonald's?
You can get 20 per cent off at the fast food chain this week.
From today, Maccies fans can get the discount off one order per day on all food and drink at McDonald's when you order via the My McDonald's app.
There are no menu exclusions, but the offer is for collection only when ordering via the app.
The offer runs until April 20, and covers all Gwent restaurants.
These are the McDonald's locations in Gwent:
- High Street, Newport
- Harlech Park, Newport
- Lyne Road, Newport
- Pencarn Way, Newport
- Newport Retail Park, Newport
- Coldra Roundabout, Newport
- Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Caradoc Road, Cwmbran
- Magor Service Station, Magor
- Panteg Way, Pontypool
- Bridge Street, Newbridge
- Crossways Park, Caerphilly
- The Walk, Ebbw Vale
- Iberis Road, Abergavenny
- Cliff Road, Blackwood
To get the discount, simply go to the 'Deals' section of the app, select the offer and place your order.