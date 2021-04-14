A PEDESTRIAN killed in a Gwent crash has been named.
Illtyd Morgan, of Caerphilly, was killed in an incident in Bedwas Road on April 6.
The 84-year-old died at the scene.
His family are being supported by trained officers.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The man who died following a road traffic collision in Caerphilly has been named.
"We were called to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Bedwas Road, shortly before 12.20pm on Tuesday 6 April.
"The pedestrian, who died at the scene, can now be named as Illtyd Morgan, aged 84, from Caerphilly.
"His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
"We are continuing to investigate the collision and would appeal to anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken with officers, to get in contact.
"You can report information to us on 101, quoting reference number 2100118696. You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."