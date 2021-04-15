This is a round up of the public notices published over the last week in the South Wales Argus:

*Newport City Council has received the following planning applications covering listed buildings and conservation areas

Listed Building consent for proposed division of ground floor and new shopfront to form two commercial units, part conversion of rear of ground floor, conversion of first, second, third, fourth floors to form 27 flats, removal of dormers and top floor structures and erection of rear extensions at 165 Commerical Street.

Proposed conversion of first, second and third floors, loft conversion and extension of roof space to form 24 flats at 31 -34 Commercial Street.

Reserved matters application for partial discharge of condition one in relation to details of the proposed surface water attenuation ponds affecting public rights of way and a sewage pumping station and rising main both pursuant to outline permission for residential development of up to 1,100 dwellings and associated infrastructure and submission of details to partially discharge condition 12 (drainage) of the same permission at Llanwern village development site phase one.

Proposed part first floor and part single storey rear extension, one roof dormer to front elevation and two roof dormers to rear elevation, canopy and landscaping at Cromwell Cottage, Isca Road, Caerleon

Replacement ground floor entrance frontages and internal alterations at the Greyhound Tavern, 49 High Street.

Reserved matters application for 77 homes, associated infrastructure and landscape pursuant to outline planning permission for residential development of up to 1,100 dwellings and provision of primary school, village centre, public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure works affecting public rights of way and details to partially discharge conditions five (building materials), six (hardscaping materials), seven (boundary treatments), nine (highway construction details), 12 (drainage), 15 (arboricultural impact assessments), 18 (ecological management plan), 21 (parking) and 24 (landscaping) at Llanwern village development site phase one.

Variation of conditions one (approved plans), four (detailed scheduled works), eight (walls and spaces to be made good), and nine (detailed structural engineering report) of listed building consent for the partial demolition, refurbishment and conversion of a) main building to 42 flats, b) TJ Webly building to two dwellings and c) Ty Hywel buildings to two dwellings (one flat and one house). Demolition of buildings attached to the main building, removal of existing gates on listed piers and construction of level pedestrian access between retained gate piers at University of Wales College, Caerleon

Listed building consent for change of use and external works to building to remove the extraction flue on the rear elevation, provide new shopfront and access door to upstairs accommodation, new roof covering and insertion of additional rooflights on the front and rear elevation and installation of privacy screen to first floor flat roofed balcony and material change of use of the upper floors to six-bedroom HMO at 10 Clarence Place.

Discharge of conditions seven (surface water drainage), 12 (landscape and details) of permission for variation of conditions one (approved plan and document list), two (implementation of reptile mitigation strategy), three (reptile management) and 18 (site clearance) of permission for a residential development of four detached houses together with access, landscaping and ancillary work at land adjoining to south and east of 136 Trinity View, Caerleon.

Listed building consent for the demolition of pre-1948 curtilage listed building at University of Wales College Newport, College Crescent, Caerleon.

* Monmouthshire County Council’s Raglan Transport Department, of Station Road, Raglan, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra three good vehicles at the operating centre at Highways Depot, Malpas, Newport.

* David Winser, trading as Frometech Construction Building and Maintenance, of 50 Crossway, Rogiet, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Church House Farm, Redwick, near Magor, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and zero trailers.

* TLHM Limited is applying for a premises licence for Unit 6 Lakeside Business Park, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, for the sale of alcohol by retail for offsite consumption.

* Morgans of Usk Ltd, of Woodside Works, Usk, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Morgans of Usk Ltd, Polo Grounds, Pont y Felin Road, New Inn, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and 15 trailers.

* Abercarn Rugby Football Social Club and Institute has applied to Caerphilly County Borough Council for a variation of a club premises certificate for Abercarn Rugby Football Social Club and Institute, High Street, Abercarn. It is proposed to extend the licensable area of the club to include the garden and other outdoor space adjacent to the clubhouse, and to vary the standard and non-standard hours for the supply of alcohol, live music and recorded music. Live music: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm; Fridays and Saturdays noon to 11pm; Sundays noon to 8pm; Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day noon to 11pm; New Year’s Eve noon to midnight; Bank and public holidays and Sundays preceding these holidays noon to 11pm. Recorded music: Mondays to Thursday inclusive noon to 11pm; Fridays noon to midnight; Saturdays noon to 1am; Sundays noon to 10:30pm. Supply of alcohol: Christmas Eve (if not a Friday or Saturday) 11am to midnight; Christmas Day (if not a Friday or Saturday) 11am to 11pm; Boxing Day (if not a Friday or Saturday) 11am to 2am; New Year’s Eve 11am through to New Year’s Day 11pm (or 10.30pm if a Sunday); Sundays preceding a Bank or public holiday 11am to midnight.

* Mrs Emma Beer, of The Star Inn, Mamhilad, has applied for a variation of premises licence to include the sale of alcohol in beer garden between the hours 10am and 11pm.

* Newport City Council is to prohibit on-street waiting and loading on a section of Chepstow Road to ensure public safety by re-allocating road space for social distancing purposes. The order will come into operation on April 20, 2021 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease. The order will affect Chepstow Road, south side (opposite Maindee Car Park) for a distance of seven metres either side of an existing island outside number 102, and the Post Office and opposite Maindee Car Park.

* Setfords Solicitors, of Guildford, are looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Kenneth White (deceased), formerly of Eastfield, Twmpath Road, Pontypool, who died on January 1, 2021.

* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, are looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Colin William James (deceased) formerly of 69 Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, who died on October 13, 2020.