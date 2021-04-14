Brewery workers double-checked their beer goggles when they spotted a tornado blowing up a storm outside their gates in Newport.

The spinning spiral was caught on camera as it stretched up into the clouds outside the brewery.

Bosses at the beer factory joked they were "busy brewing up a storm" - when the vortex of air and dust appeared suddenly.

Weather experts say the unusual phenomenon outside Tiny Rebel Brewing in Rogerstone, appears to be a "dust devil."

A spokesman for Tiny Rebel said: "We’ve been busy brewing up a storm.

"It’s not very often you get to see a tornado out the window."

Dust devils can reach up to more than 1,000ft tall and usually happen in dry areas with high surface temperatures.

They grow up from the ground - instead of from the clouds like other tornados.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "This definitely looks like a dust devil or a small tornado.

"Small tornadoes are not uncommon in the UK, however, they are small features often just a few metres across and lasting just a few minutes.

"Although much smaller and much less destructive then the features we see in places like the United States they are formed in much the same way.

"They are a rotating column of air, caused by the rapid displacement of warm moist air by cold dense air often associated with the occurrence of active cold fronts.

"On average, 33 tornadoes are reported each year in the UK although the number can vary significantly from year to year.

"The UK has the highest frequency of reported tornadoes per unit area in the world, although, they are nowhere near as intense as those reported in the USA."