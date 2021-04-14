THREE new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today - all in Newport - and there have been no new deaths confirmed in the area.
The new Newport cases are among 62 newly confirmed across Wales today by Public Health Wales.
There have been 210,577 cases in Wales since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, including 41,341 in Gwent.
No new deaths due to coronavirus have been confirmed today in the whole of Wales, meaning the total remains at 5,531, including 958 in Gwent.
The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 9, the latest available - is 11.9 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 17.6 per 100,000.
As of the the end of yesterday, 1,621,282 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 549,193 people have completed their two-dose vaccine courses.
Monmouthshire (1.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 9. Caerphilly (10.5) has the sixth lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas, and Torfaen (10.6) has the seventh lowest rate.
Blaenau Gwent (20) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, and Newport (17.5) has the seventh highest rate.
Swansea (32.4 per 100,000) and Cardiff (31.3) have the highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales to April 9.
The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 9 is 1.9 per cent. Blaenau Gwent (1.8 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.
The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:
Cardiff - 12
Swansea - eight
Rhondda Cynon Taf - seven
Flintshire - six
Gwynedd - five
Wrexham - four
Newport - three
Vale of Glamorgan - three
Conwy - two
Denbighshire - two
Merthyr Tydfil - two
Neath Port Talbot - two
Anglesey - one
Bridgend - one
Carmarthenshire - one
Pembrokeshire - one
Blaenau Gwent - none
Caerphilly - none
Monmouthshire - none
Torfaen - none
Ceredigion - none
Powys - none
Unknown location - none
Resident outside Wales - two
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.
The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.