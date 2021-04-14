A CHILD rapist who attacked a 15-year-old schoolgirl on a visit to South Wales has been jailed.
Richard Hampson, 49, assaulted his victim after travelling from his East Anglia home to see a friend in the Caerphilly county area.
Prosecutor Marian Lewis told Newport Crown Court how the rape took place in the summer of 2019.
Hampson, of Cambridge Way, Haverhill, Suffolk, pleaded guilty to the charge.
He also admitted another sexual assault against the girl.
Judge Geraint Walters jailed Hampson for six years.
The defendant must register as a sex offender for life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
