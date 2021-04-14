SAINSBURY'S is recalling its Taste the Difference Medjool dates over fears it could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Food Standards Agency reports that the supermarket chain is recalling all products as a precautionary measure.

Sainsbury's is urging customers not to eat the product and return them to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund.

The item has been removed from the Sainsbury’s website and point of sale notices will be displayed in all stores across the UK that are selling the product.

The notice will explain why the product is being recalled and shares guidance with customers concerning what they should if they are affected by the product recall.

Taste the Difference Medjool Dates. (Sainsbury's)

It reads: “It has been brought to our attention that packs of Taste the Difference Medjool Dates 200g & 500g with a supplier/ site code of K0014 EW may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

“We are asking customers who have purchased these products with this specific supplier code not to eat them and to return them to their nearest Sainsbury's store for a full refund when they next visit for groceries& other essentials.

“Please note that packs without this code present are not affected.

“For any concerns or queries or if you are vulnerable, shielding or otherwise unable to return the product to store then please check our website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact our Care line on 0800 636262.

“No other products have been affected by this issue. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Hepatitis A is very contagious and liver infection caused by HAV which can be found in the stool and blood of people infected.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin).

Product details:

Taste the Difference Medjool dates