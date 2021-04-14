A TEENAGER who was caught with nearly £23,000 in cocaine has been sent to a young offender institution for more than two years.
Tommy Stanton, 19, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport, was arrested with the significant drugs haul last May.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, said officers recovered cocaine worth £22,800 in total.
Some of it was of a purity of 84 per cent.
MORE NEWS
- Ex-boyfriend ‘terrified’ partner and bombarded her with WhatsApp messages
- Killers found guilty of drug dealer’s savage slaying
- Stalker back in court for sending ‘extremely offensive’ messages
Stanton pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
He has also admitted possession of amphetamine and ketamine.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the offences occurred on May 3, 2020.
In mitigation, the court was asked to take into account the defendant’s admissions to the charges.
Judge Daniel Williams locked up Stanton up for two years and four months.
Outside the court, the officer in the case, PC Lauren Townsend said: “We welcome the sentence imposed by the court and hope this deters others from this sort of criminality
“We will continue to proactively target those involved in drug supply and those who cause harm to our communities; exploiting vulnerable members of our society for their own financial gain.
“If you’re concerned about drug supply in your area, please report it to us.”