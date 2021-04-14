THE Queen has returned to her royal duties just days after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99 sparking a flurry of tributes from around the world, as the Queen lost her husband of more than 70 years.

Now, the Queen, aged 94, has returned to work to mark the retirement of her household’s most senior official, former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel.

The Duke’s funeral will take place on Saturday at St George's Chapel.

Returning to her official role so soon after her bereavement typifies the Queen’s deep sense of duty and service.

‘Get on with the job’

The Duke of Cambridge has pledged to uphold Philip’s wishes and continue to support his grandmother the Queen and “get on with the job”.

It was announced at the weekend the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning, with members of the family “continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances,” a royal official said.

The Princess Royal took part in her first official event since the death of her father, joining, via video-link, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s Spring Conference in her role as the organisation’s patron.

The Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for the duke’s funeral – known as Operation Forth Bridge – before handing responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker, just over a week before Philip died at Windsor Castle.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Office, led by the Queen’s Comptroller Lieutenant Colonel Michael Vernon, is tasked with the practical side of the day.

But in overall charge is Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who took up his new role on April 1, following the Earl Peel’s retirement after more than 14 years in the post.

The Lord Chamberlain oversees all senior appointments in the household, is the channel of communication between the sovereign and the House of Lords and ensures co-ordination between Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

What did the Queen do on her return to work?

During a ceremony held at Windsor Castle, the Queen accepted her former royal aide’s wand and insignia of office.

The official engagement was recorded in the Court Circular – a daily list of the events attended by the Queen and her family.

It said: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain.”

The Queen recently conferred a prestigious honour on the Earl Peel, making him a Permanent Lord in Waiting.