A GWENT social club which closed last year, is up for grabs at auction.
The Greenway Social Club, in Greenway Drive, Griffithstown, Pontypool, has been listed for auction by Paul Fosh Auctions.
The social club, which closed to customers last year, will be on the market with a guide price of £350,000.
Sean Roper, from Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “The Greenway Social Club is a substantial building with land and a car park. The club traded until early 2020.
“The property requires significant improvement and modernisation should it be utilised in the future as a social club.
"However, it is envisaged that it would be better cleared for redevelopment of the whole site, subject to the necessary planning approval. The surrounding estate has a mix of larger executive detached residences and semi-detached properties.”
The site “would be ideal for residential development or other commercial uses such as care home, subject to necessary planning consents,” said Mr Roper.
The property currently offers a concert room/bar, lounge, another bar, three storerooms, a function room, toilets and cellar room.
There is a games room, former office and store, kitchenette and living rooms on the first floor.
It will be up for auction from midday on April 27 until 5pm on April 29. More information can be found at paulfoshauctions.com