Today we meet Justine Bennett, 51, an optical assistant, of Tredegar.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took up photography about six years ago to photograph my son and his friends in junior rugby. Although I've always loved to take photographs I took it up again more seriously in September 2020 when I started a photography course in Coleg Gwent Ebbw Vale. I love taking my camera wherever I go and love to photograph anything and everything.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love taking photographs to capture the beauty of places, people, animals and everything else. I love seeing the end result and I love capturing memories.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

My favourite place to take photographs is probably Bedwellty Park, Tredegar. It is so beautiful there and it looks so different during each season. I love capturing anything from waterfalls to a set of steps.

What equipment do you use?

I use a Canon 4000D with either a 18-55mm lens or a 75-300mm lens.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I like the picture of the bridge at Cwmtillery Lakes. I changed it to black and white, angled the photograph and the water looks like clouds. I just love how effective it is.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined because I wanted to share my photographs and get some inspiration from others.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Try it. You don't need hi-tech equipment to take photographs. The beauty of photographs is in the eye of the photographer.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would like to photograph the Taj Mahal. It's so iconic and looks so photogenic.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

All my photography is for my own personal enjoyment but I always like to share with others. I have been told that people enjoy my photographs which is great and it's lovely to know in these current times people who have to isolate are getting out and about through my photographs.