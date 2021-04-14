MORE than 40 drivers were reported for motoring offences - with five arrests made - as part of the latest phase of Operation Utah.
The multi-agency operation is designed to identify and tackle road users putting other motorists at risk – either by driving illegally or by driving vehicles not up to a safe standard.
The road safety operation took place on Friday, 9 April, at the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency (DVSA) weighbridge and test site at Newport’s Coldra roundabout.
Officers teamed up with partners from the DVSA, Trading Standards, International Crime Co-Ordination Team and Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership.
Throughout the course of the day, the operation saw:
- 88 vehicles stopped in total - 49 at the DVSA site, 39 stopped away from the site in Newport and south Monmouthshire
- 41 drivers reported by police for a variety of offences (including having an insecure load, vehicle in dangerous condition, number plates not conforming to requirements, vehicle overweight, towing offences, driving otherwise than in accordance of a licence, no insurance, no tax, no MOT, no seat-belts, driving without due care, speeding, window tints and tyre defects.
- Five people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences during the operation. These include: failing a roadside drugs wipe, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, theft and possession of an offensive weapon
- Five vehicles were seized for driving without a licence or insurance
- One vehicle was seized for no tax
PC Will Parr said: “This operation aims to deny criminals the use of the roads and tackles irresponsible road users who endanger others by not adhering to road safety regulations or by using vehicles with dangerous defects.
“I would like to thank our partners for working with us to make the roads in our communities as safe as possible.
"I hope the results from this operation send a clear message that driving irresponsibly or not maintaining the condition of your vehicle is unacceptable and you will be dealt with robustly.”
