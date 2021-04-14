Detectives investigating the murder of Tomasz Waga, have released a photograph of a car they urgently need to find.

Mr Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan, Cardiff.

He had been the victim of a sustained assault.

Two men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Three other three men wanted on suspicion of his murder are:

Josif Nushi, 26

Mihal Dhana, 27

Gledis Mehalla, 19

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention is now focusing on a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the three wanted men, was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder but has not been seen since.

It could contain vital evidence and help lead officers to the outstanding suspects.

A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the whereabouts of Josif Nushi, Mihal Dhana, and Gledis Mehalla.

The men have links with Lushnje in Albania, Yorkshire, specifically Bradford and Huddersfield, north west London and Bristol.

They are thought to have fled Cardiff on Friday January 29.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O'Shea, from South Wales Police, said: "We are extremely keen to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of this silver Mercedes C200 seen here on CCTV in the Cathays area of Cardiff.

"We would like to know where it has been since January 28 and where it is now. It may have been sold, cloned on different number plates, stored, or even burnt out somewhere.

"Anyone with information is urged to please contact South Wales Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

"Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner to his girlfriend, and his family continue to be updated and supported by family liaison officers.”

A previous registered owner of the vehicle lives in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and is in no way connected to this investigation.

Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal.

For more information on the £5,000 reward being offered by Crimestoppers and how to give information visit here.