Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Caroline Crowle, of Abergavenny, sent in this picture of Cindy, who became part of the family when her owner died.

Christine Duggan, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of Bella. She said: "Bella adopted us. She is a ginger cat whose owner went into care and she was uncomfortable with her re-homing as her new owners had other pets. She started to turn up at our home every day and when we found her owners it was mutually agreed that we should care for Bella. Bella spends a great deal of time inside the house. She is relaxed and happy if she knows that we are around. She often curls up on my lap to watch TV or sits on the dining chair where she can keep an eye on us."

Rebecca King, of Newport, shared these pictures of Honey (a cockapoo) and Wolfie the cat. She also has another cat called Summer.

This is Skye who has lived with Debbie Mitson, of Rhiwderin, for just over 18 months. She is a Staffie/labrador cross who has loved the company of all the family during lockdown. She loves going on walks and chasing her ball in the fields.

Charlotte Shepherd, of Rogerstone, shared this picture of Susie, who is 11 years old.