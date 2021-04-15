HOMES with Caerphilly postcodes sell faster than homes with Newport postcodes, a study has shown.

Professional house buying firm, Property Solvers have unveiled the fastest selling postcodes across the county borough.

Their speed of sale tool showed that, on average, a property with a Caerphilly postcode is on the market for 107 days.

That is faster than the 114 day average for homes with a Newport postcode, though some areas sell much faster.

For example, a property with an NP11 postcode, which covers Risca, Newbridge, Abercarn and other surrounding areas, sells after 89 days on average.

That is the fastest selling Newport post code across the region in the last 12 months, along with NP26, which covers Magor, Undy and Caldicot.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s largest property portal Rightmove to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam said: “Although buyer demand hasn’t waned over the course of the pandemic, the length of time for transactions to complete has certainly lengthened.

“Operational activity has still pretty much continued, but the home sales industry - like many others - has had to learn to adapt over the last year.

"Many solicitors, mortgage brokers and other professionals in our sector have been working from home which has often resulted in administrative and other operational delays.

“However, with positive news around the vaccine roll-out, as more people gradually return to offices and agencies, we’re cautiously optimistic about things picking up over the course of the year.”