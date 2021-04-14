BBC has confirmed the final of MasterChef has been rescheduled for tonight after being postponed following the death of Prince Philip.
The final episode of the BBC cooking series was scheduled to air on Friday but was postponed as news broke of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing.
All scheduling was suspended across the BBC to broadcast reaction to the death of the longest-serving British consort at 99 years of age.
The BBC has confirmed the final of the current series will air tonight (April 14) at 8pm on BBC One.
Tom Rhodes, Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole will compete to be crowned MasterChef champion of 2021.
Announcing the new air date, the BBC Press Office wrote on Twitter: “The #MasterChef final will now be shown tomorrow night at 8pm on
@BBCOne with @JohnTorode1 and @GreggAWallace.”
The #MasterChef final will now be shown tomorrow night at 8pm on @BBCOne with @JohnTorode1 and @GreggAWallace pic.twitter.com/ZmirZuGg7o— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 13, 2021
MasterChef was among a host of popular shows cancelled on Friday which included The One Show and Eastenders.
The BBC reportedly received more than 100,000 complaints about its coverage of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, a record in British TV history.
That would be a record for complaints in British television history, beating the previous high of 63,000 sparked by the BBC’s screening of Jerry Springer: The Musical in 2005.
The broadcaster set up a dedicated webpage for viewers to lodge their dissatisfaction at its coverage after it cleared its schedules to cover Philip’s death on Friday.
A BBC spokesperson said: “We are proud of our coverage and the role we play during moments of national significance.”
Comments are closed on this article.