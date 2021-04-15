A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MOLLY HANNAH GRAY, 24, of Aberthaw Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN LEE JONES, 35, of St Vincent Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months and conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

LYNDA MARIE WILLIAMS, 48, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with amphetamine in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL COAKLEY, 30, of Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police officer at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.

SHAUN WAYNE MCCARTHY, 39, of Dukestown Road, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine.

KERI GRATTAN, 36, of Clifton Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

GAVIN SCOTT REYNOLDS, 28, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE BAKER, 33, of Chester Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN JOHN BRADLEY, 42, of Reservoir Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving while failing to comply with registration mark regulations in that there was tinted film covering the surface and also of using a vehicle when the percentage of visual transmission of light through the windscreen was less than required by regulations.

DAVID CRONIN, 30, of Rhyd Y Cae, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEXANDER WILLIAM DUNLOP, 27, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ARTION HODA, 34, of Station Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GWYNDAF HOGGINS, 25, of Tre York Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving while failing to comply with registration mark regulations in that the wrong font was displayed, a tyre tread offence and for driving a vehicle that was not fitted with an exhaust system including a silencer.

LUKE NEIL EVANS, 23, of Thomas Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £437 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to stop after an accident.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

DANIEL MATTHEW MATHER, 34, of John Ireland Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident.

He was ordered to pay £596 in a fine, costs and a surcharge