A NEWPORT distillery has launched its first limited edition gin.
The Spirit of Wales Distillery, which opened recently at the Maesglas Industrial Estate, has introduced its first limited edition premium distilled Welsh dry gin, coinciding with the launch of its website.
This first release dry grin has notes of juniper, citrus and spice, 'ignited by the red dragons in the Newport Distillery'.
The Spirit of Wales hopes all its products - which will include gins, vodkas, and rum - will capture a piece of Newport or Wales, and celebrate Welsh culture.
Spirit of Wales chief executive Daniel Dyer, said: “I am excited that our gin and vodka products are now available.
"We have put in several years of research and tasting sessions to come up with original, yet mature distillery release products for everyone to enjoy.”
Check out the new website, or make an order at www.spiritofwales.com