THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, burglary and fraud.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Darren Willis

Drug dealer Darren Willis made his own ecstasy tablets which were destined to be sold at a major British dance music festival.

It was planned that revellers at Creamfields last summer would be supplied with the MDMA he was producing.

But when the annual event in Cheshire was cancelled because of coronavirus, he sold the drugs on the streets of Gwent.

Willis, 35, of Ebbw View Terrace, Newbridge, was jailed for three years and four months.

Luke Wall

A burglar stole a Burberry watch and gold jewellery after smashing his way into his victims’ home.

Luke Wall, 29, also caused more than £1,000 worth of damage after raiding a house in Newport.

Prosecutor Christopher Evans said the prolific offender left his DNA on a door handle following the break-in on Marshfield Road last year.

Wall, who has 24 previous convictions for 64 offences, was jailed for eight months.

Scott Newland

'Cruel' conman Scott Newland swindled his policewoman partner and close friends after claiming his father had died and desperately needed money to pay for his funeral.

The gambling junkie even used a copy of his girlfriend’s police warrant card to help him appear more genuine when offering bogus MacBook Pro computers for sale.

Newland, 25, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for 28 months.

Stuart Wilson

Jonathan Plummer

Two burglars were jailed after they carried out a series of “frightening” daytime raids in which all their victims were at home at the time.

Stuart Wilson and Jonathan Plummer, both from Tredegar, broke into houses and a flat in the Ebbw Vale area because they were “desperate for money to buy drugs”.

A judge at Cardiff Crown Court, Recorder Timothy Brennan QC, told them: “These were daytime burglaries during which the victims had the hugely distressing experience of meeting the burglar or burglars.

“They were frightening burglaries.”

Harry Ford

Dealer Harry Ford, 21, ran a 'busy' drugs line supplying cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis in the Gwent Valleys.

A judge told the new father he was a “classic example” of how young men can become sucked into working for organised crime gangs.

The defendant, from Aberbargoed, was jailed for four years.