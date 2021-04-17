WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

This week it is the turn of Lauren Croudace, a 35-year-old solicitor, who lives in Allt-yr-yn.

Lauren Croudace

How long have you lived in Newport?

Since 2016. I moved from Bristol where I grew up because the houses in Newport are actually affordable and the transport links are great.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The people are really friendly and not pretentious and the green spaces are beautiful. The architecture in the city centre is fantastic and the pubs on high street are great, when they are open.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

Pie Corner Fish Bar because the cater for all dietary needs and really listen to what customers want.

Dragons or County?

County but I don't really follow sport.

Best memory of your time living here?

Buying second hand patio slabs for £2 as we couldn't afford new ones and the lady selling them went out of her way to dig up extra ones from her garden so we had the number we needed. Just one example of the kindness I've experienced since living here.

Favourite Newport pub?

McCaans Rock and Ale Bar on High Street for the music and cheap Jagerbombs!

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

Westgate Hotel re-opening would be great. We went there for New Year's Eve in 2019 and it was beautiful.

Inside the Wesgate Hotel

Favourite building in the city?

There are too many to choose from.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

The Pot cafe in Newport Arcade because it's dog friendly and the staff are lovely.

The Pot Cafe, Newport

Where would you go for a special meal?

Drago Lounge because it's dog friendly.

Best place for a walk?

Gaer Fort because it's quiet and the views are amazing.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

Make the people from Newport more proud of their city.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Goldcliff sea wall; Le Pub; and to see the sunset at Ridgeway These things are all unique to Newport and difficult to beat elsewhere.

Reader John Guy captured this shot of the sea wall at Gold Cliff

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Having so many good veggie/vegan options for a small city.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Friendly. Beautiful. Unique.