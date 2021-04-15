A SCRAMBLER bike rider is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker.
Andrew Thomas, 40, is accused of committing the alleged offences in the Pantside area of Newport on February 21.
At Cardiff Crown Court, he denied dangerous driving on a scrambler bike and attacking PC James Goodman.
Judge Michael Fitton QC adjourned the case for trial.
Thomas, of Jasmine Drive, St Mellons, Cardiff, was represented by Nicholas Gedge and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.
He was granted bail.
