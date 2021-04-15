FUN lovers will be able to waltzer into Barry Island Pleasure Park soon.

In line with Welsh Government guidance, the funfair at Barry Pleasure Park will open on Monday, April 26.

Owner Henry Danter said: “We’re really looking forward to re-opening on April 26.

“I have a great passion and vision for Barry; I’ve always loved this town and want to help make it the best in Wales.

“When I bought the fair it was a bit rundown and I’ve been trying to get it back to its hay day like when I was a young boy. Every day in lockdown we’ve made Barry Pleasure Park better than it was before – even though we’ve not made any money since October; it’s been a labour of love.”

He added that ‘safety comes first’ with additional sanitizer and staff - including on the gates - in place and social distancing measures implemented.

“We’ve not taken money since October; it’s cost a lot just to keep going,” said Mr Danter.

“Lockdown has been tough and we’re lucky to have survived it. Not all businesses have been so fortunate.

“We’ve had some [financial] help from Welsh Government, I’ve also spent reserves that were for me to enjoy in old age. When we’re young we’re taught to save for a rainy day – but this isn’t a rainy day, it’s a disaster. I’ve worked in the business for more than 60 years and never experienced anything like it.”

MORE NEWS:

Mr Danter has urged Barry Island visitors to be responsible.

“My heart tells me that people should be cautious, even though my pocket should tell me otherwise,” said Mr Danter.

“Lots of lives have been lost, and lots of businesses lost – lives are more important. Take this seriously and take precautions. It’s great that restrictions are easing but it’s up to individuals to take precautions and be responsible for their own safety.”

He added that he’s happy to work with police and the council to ensure visitors’ safety.