ROB Brydon has said he thinks there may be one more special episode of Gavin & Stacey.
The actor and comedian said writers James Corden and Ruth Jones left the hit comedy - with is partially set and filmed in Barry - “hanging” in the 2019 Christmas special.
The episode finished on a cliffhanger with Ms Jones’ character Nessa proposing to Smithy, played by Mr Corden.
Speaking during his Brydon & podcast, Mr Brydon, who plays Bryn West in the series, said: “Well, I think they might do one more special.
“Because they left it hanging, didn’t they, with the proposal?
“So it would seem strange if they didn’t.
“But they should crack on if they are going to do it.”
He made the comments while discussing the comedy with Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy’s sister Ruth “Rudi” Smith in the programme.
She said: “They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special.
“Now everyone’s asking for more, aren’t they?”
She added: “What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job.”
Ms Smith said Mr Corden and Ms Jones’ creation was “genius”, adding: “They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour.”
