THE Queen does not want senior royals to be wearing military uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, according to reports.

Her husband of more than 70 years passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

Her majesty has decided that royals attending the service at Windsor Castle will wear civilian clothing.

The move comes as Prince Andrew was reportedly considering wearing an admiral’s uniform at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The Duke of York, who dubbed his late father “the grandfather of the nation”, stepped down from royal duties over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

To mark his 60th birthday in 2020, the Duke of York was due to be promoted to Admiral, but this did not go ahead following the fallout from his Newsnight appearance.

It will also spare Prince Harry from being one of the only close family members who is not in uniform at Saturday’s service.

The Duke of Sussex lost his honorary military titles after deciding to step down as a senior working royal with his wife Meghan Markle.

Protocol suggests that Harry, who did two tours of Afghanistan, can only wear a suit with medals at royal functions.

The decision is a break with tradition for ceremonial royal funerals and will contrast with the strong military presence which will be on show to honour Philip, who served with distinction in the Second World War.

A military source told The Sun that the ban on uniforms is “the most eloquent solution to the problem.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie paid a heartfelt tribute to her “dearest Grandpa”, pledging to look after “Granny” the Queen for him.

The Princess Royal also reminisced fondly about learning to sail as a child with her father as she returned to public duties.

Anne visited the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes on the Isle of Wight where she met spoke fondly to club members of her “links” and “early memories of sailing” there.