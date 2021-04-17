THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of Cwmbran in June 2006 as the annual carnival came to town.
The streets were turned into a scene of colour and fun as around 400 youngsters and adults took part in the festival procession through the town.
The event, which took a year to organise, saw street dancers, marching bands and even belly dancers parade through Cwmbran.
Local schools took part in the parade and wowed the crowds with some stunning floats.
The Argus' sister paper the Free Press delved into the archives to look back at that fantastic day.
